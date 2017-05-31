Michael Conlan has revealed he will be part of Conor McGregor's training camp should the Dubliner's much talked about fight with Floyd Mayweather finally materialise.

McGregor walked the Belfast man to the ring for his Paddy’s Day professional debut in New York, and the two have struck up a friendship.

Two weeks ago, UFC President Dana White broke the news that the contest is halfway to becoming a reality after the MMA champion signed a deal for the fight, before McGregor himself confirmed the deal in a statement released online.

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days," the statement read.

Conlan, set to fight on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s 2 July world welterweight title defence in Brisbane, said he's been asked to help McGregor prepare for the bout, and is ready to do all he can to help his countryman in the ring.

"He asked me would I come down and be a part of his camp," Conlan told Boxing News Online.

"He would like me to be part of his camp for the fight if it happens. He didn’t even say if it happens, he said he would like me to be a part of the camp for the fight.

"I’m not saying I’m going to spar him or nothing. He wants me to come down and be part of it and experience it all with me. I think it’ll be a fantastic opportunity to go down and do that

"I definitely bring something to the table. I’d definitely be able to spot things, if things are wrong, if he’s throwing punches wrong, little things people who aren’t in boxing do naturally.

"There’s a lot of things I’d be able to give him pointers on, or tips on.

"I’m not going to say I’m going to teach him how to beat Floyd Mayweather!"