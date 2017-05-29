Dean Gardiner and Martin Keenan will have a box-off at the National Stadium for the right to represent Ireland in the super heavyweight division at the forthcoming European Championships.

Gardiner, the 2016 national champion, and current champ Keenan will go toe to toe for a place on the Irish team for next month's mission to the Ukraine.

Gardiner was unable to compete in the National Championships in February and Keenan went on to win the title.

When Gardiner was then named on the team for the Europeans, Keenan's club Rathkeale in Limerick made representations to challenge the selection and so it was agreed that there would be a box-off between the two this Wednesday night.

The European Championships will serve as the sole means of qualification for the World Championships in Germany in August.

Last week the The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) named their squad for the 42nd edition of the tournament since 1925, which runs from 14 June to 25 June in Kharkiv.

Rio 2016 and London 2012 Olympians Brendan Irvine, Steven Donnelly, Joe Ward and Darren O’Neill have been included.

IRISH SQUAD

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Pauls)

56kg Kurt Walker (Canal)

60kg Patrick Mongan (Olympic)

64kg Sean McComb (Holy Trinity)

69kg Steven Donnelly (All Saints)

75kg Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin)

81kg Joe Ward (Moate)

91kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)/ Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)