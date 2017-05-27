Michael Conlan recorded a comfortable win over Mexican Alfredo Chanez in Chicago overnight in his second professional fight.

Conlan knocked down his opponent in each round until eventually Chanez was unable to make the count in the third.

Around 5,000 fans were present as Conlan floored his opponent in the first but the Mexican survived for the fight to continue.

He was on the ground again in the second, with the underdog complaining of a low blow but the referee was not interested.

Chanez was taking plenty of punishment and the referee stopped the fight in the third after he fell to the ground following a flurry of Conlan punches.

Despite the easy win, the Belfast man not satisfied with the workout.

"I'm not happy tonight," said Conlan. "I want someone who can test me."

