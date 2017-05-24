Matthew Macklin has backed Michael Conlan to deliver a knockout in his second professional bout on Friday night before predicting that the amateur world champion will make a step up in class later in the year.

Belfast native Conlan kicks off a busy summer schedule this weekend in Chicago when he takes on Mexican journeyman Alfredo Chanez in a headline bout at the UIC Pavilion.

RTÉ Sport will broadcast delayed coverage of the fight on Saturday night following BoxNation’s live screening.

The bout comes two months after Conlan’s successful debut win over Colorado native Tim Ibarra in New York, while US promoters Top Rank and manager Macklin have lined up another three fights in 2017 for 25-year-old.

Conlan easily dispatched Ibarra when recording a third-round stoppage on his St Patrick’s Day debut, but the world amateur champion was noticeably overeager to impress in front of a sell-out crowd.

And Macklin predicts a more composed and efficient display against Chanez on Friday night.

"He should look a million dollars and he should knock him out," said Macklin.

"Last time he didn’t have much to beat in terms of opponent, but he had the whole occasion to deal with on his pro debut – Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day, sold out, with Conor McGregor there - and even the promotional obligations involved as well.

"I don’t think he’ll be so anxious to try so hard this time. I think he’ll be more patient and more settled and put on a really good performance."

Conlan will be expected to easily overcome Chanez, who carries a modest 4-4 record into the six-round featherweight bout.

The Mexican has never been stopped, but he has campaigned at lower weights throughout his three-and-a-half year pro career.

"There is a spotlight and big pressure on him, so you’re not going to give him any potential banana skins while he’s adapting to that," said Macklin, defending the choice of another inferior opponent for world amateur champion Conlan.

"He’s the main event again and Top Rank want him to become a star, but you have to step away from all that and recognise it’s only his second pro fight as well.

"I’ve seen him in the gym and I know where he is. He’ll be fighting for a world title in a couple of years, but these are necessary steps you have to make along the way to make the transition," added Macklin, who claimed Conlan will face a step up in class later in the year.

The Belfast native is set to feature on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s world welterweight title defence in Brisbane in July, while an autumn US fight date is also in the works ahead of a December homecoming.

"In September or October they’ll be stepping him up," said Macklin. "But maybe even for Brisbane they’ll give him a step up because it’s on the Pacquiao card.

"We’ll see what happens here first and how quickly he’s moved is all performance based," added the manager, who is also working on securing a world super-flyweight title shot for Conlan’s elder brother, Jamie.

Undefeated in 19 fights, 30-year-old Jamie is rated No 4 in the world by the WBO governing body.

The elder Conlan had talked up the possibility of challenging for the world title on a December bill in Belfast, which would be co-headlined by his brother, Michael.

"We’re certainly looking at coming back for Michael to fight in Belfast in December anyway," said Macklin.

"It would be nice for the two of them to box on the same card, but Jamie is in line for a world-title shot so he can’t be short-sighted. We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out," added the former European middleweight champion.