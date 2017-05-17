Tyson Fury insists that he’s still the man to beat when it comes to heavyweight boxing and is eager for what he calls an Ireland v Britain showdown against Anthony Joshua.

Joshua established himself as the one of the world's leading heavyweight by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title with a dramatic 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko last month.

Joshua immediately called out Fury and the undefeated former world champion has been preparing for a return to the ring and a showdown with the new double champion ever since.

Fury last year surrendered the world heavyweight titles he won by beating Klitschko in an effort to focus on fighting his mental health problems.

The 28-year-old has won all 25 of his professional fights so far, 18 by knockout and is confident that he could add Joshua to the list of fighters he has overcome.

Speaking exclusively to 2FM’s Game On, Fury claimed that Joshua’s style was tailor made for him and that he’d consider it an easy fight.

"If I could design at fighter to fight, it would be Anthony Joshua, a big weight lifter who’s looking for one punch, he’s a boxer’s dream," he said

"You don’t need to make AJ throw a million punches to gas, AJ will gas on his own muscle juice after four or five rounds. He’s that big and muscley that if he’s made fight for a few rounds, he has to take the same amount of rounds to get his wind back.

"I could guarantee I’d box his face off, without a doubt - easy work. I had Klitschko as my easiest fight but I’d rephrase that now, AJ will be my easiest fight.

"When you’ve got one man looking for one knockout all night long and the other man boxing his face off and getting ahead on points, that knockout rarely ever comes when you’re looking for it."

Speculation surrounding the prospect of a Klitschko rematch with Joshua has been building in recent days, and while Fury is willing to bide his time, he’ll be hoping for another Joshua win if there is a rematch.

"I think they’ve got a rematch clause," he said. "They’re going to have a rematch first and then I’m on the way back so I can potentially take the winner, although no-one’s interested in seeing me fight Klitschko again.

"Fingers cross AJ can beat Vladamir again and we get the fight that people want to see.

"You’ve got the boxer against the fighter, the powerhouse versus the fleet-footed dancer. You’ve got the nice man in AJ and the most controversial man in sport in Mr Fury.

"You’ve got the great British hope in AJ and you’ve got the great Irish heavyweight in Tyson Fury, so it makes for a great clash of styles and backgrounds."

Fury very much considers himself an Irish fighter and with both of his parents and grand-parents coming from Ireland, he describes himself as the first Irish heavyweight champion of the modern era.

The 28-year-old is fiercely proud of his Irish background and represented Ireland as an amateur, winning a bronze medal at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in 2006.

Fury has also held the Irish heavyweight title, beating Martin Rogan for the belt in 2012.

"I am the first Irish heavyweight champion of the world, me Tyson Fury. Under Queensbury rules I’m the first Irish heavyweight champion of the world and I’m very proud of it as well.

"My father’s originally from Galway, the Fury’s, and my mother’s side of the family are from Belfast so I’ve got Irish on both sides.

"I won the Irish title in 2012, so yeah, I was the first Irish heavyweight champion under Queensbury rules.

Fury even floated the prospect of fighting Joshua in Dublin on St Patrick's weekend.

"We may be looking at next year. Maybe in March, maybe a St Patrick's Day fight at Croke Park how about that? Nevermind Wembley Stadium."

Fury's motivation has been questioned in the past and in the two years he's been out of action, he's put on a considerable amount of weight.

However he's confident of getting back into fighting shape quickly and claims that he finds his motivation when people begin to doubt him.

"All these men think they’re champions, I’m the real champion," he said. "I’m still the Ring Magazine champion so if they want to become champions, they have to beat me.

"I just want to prove how good I am, after two years out of the ring, I’m going to come back and box rings around this weight-lifter"

"As soon as I’ve got a challenge, that’s when I can rise. Until then I don’t have any love for it, if you know what I mean.

"That’s why I feel out of love with the game. Now I’ve had two-years out of the ring, people are starting to think that this big weight-lifter can beat me.

"I just want to prove how good I am, after two years out of the ring, I’m going to come back and box rings around this weight-lifter – easy fight really.

"If people think he can beat me, that’s going to make me want to come back even more."