Two National Cup champions and one bonny baby - it was quite the weekend for one basketball family.

On Saturday night, Mike Bonaparte helped Templeogue to men's glory in a nailbiter against UCD Marian, squeaking to a 68-62 victory.

Twenty-four hours later, his partner Aisling Sullivan was part of the DCU Mercy team that saw off UCC Glanmire 72-71 in another thriller.

All that just nine months after Aisling gave birth to Michael Junior.

It made their success a real family affair, and Aisling admitted the reaction has been overwhelming.

"My phone was buzzing all morning, it's non-stop," she told RTÉ Sport.

"The support we have from everybody... it means the world. Michael was born in May. I had the summer then to enjoy him.

"Cup finals and wins are rare I'm definitely going to enjoy this one."