DCU Mercy 72-71 Glanmire

DCU Mercy denied Glanmire a fifth Hula Hoops National Cup title on the bounce with a pulsating 72-71 victory at the National Basketball Arena.

A rip-roaring contest went right to the wire in Tallaght, with Ashley Primm almost snatching it for Glanmire on the buzzer. Her throw didn't drop however, and seconds later DCU Mercy players and supporters danced in celebration.

Captain Sarah Woods was superb for the victors, notching 21 points, with Tiffany Corselli and Rachel Huijsdens also excelling.

DCU MERCY ARE CHAMPIONS!!!! They have completed a dazzling treble his weekend with a 72-71 win over @GlanmireBBall in an absolute THRILLER 🔥🔥🔥 What a game!!!! What a finish to an incredible weekend #HulaHoopsCup pic.twitter.com/RKuvQCIS2u — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 28, 2018

The lead changed 12 times in a rollercoaster contest but it was DCU who had their noses in front at the end as they completed a treble, having already captured the U18 and U20 National Cups.

"I know people might say we got lucky at the end but I think that was our determination to make sure we won that game," Woods told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

"Every time we got a timeout I pulled everyone in together and said, 'we've got this, we can do this, keep hustling, be tenacious'. That's all I was thinking.

"It's brilliant. Glanmire had such a good game, and I guess we did as well. Hopefully it might inspire other young girls to play the sport."