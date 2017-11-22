Basketball Ireland has announced that next summer’s FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries will take place in Cork.

The Mardyke Arena, University College Cork will host the event from June 26 to July 1, 2018, and is the first Irish venue to be chosen in it's 28-year-history.

Ireland were runners-up to Malta in last year's Championship, which also featured Moldova, Wales, Malta, Andorra and Gibraltar.

"This is fantastic news for the Irish basketball community," said Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne.

"We look forward to working with Patsy Ryan and everyone at the Mardyke Arena UCC to host another great tournament."

Ireland senior women’s team head coach, Mark Scannell is looking ahead to a big summer in Cork.

"It’s great news that the Mardyke Arena UCC and Cork has been chosen to host the European Championships next summer," he said.

"Cork will support the tournament and for the team, the staff and myself, that will be a huge incentive to compete strongly for the gold medal.

"Home advantage is very important, as was proven with the under 18 girls in Dublin in August, and the Mardyke is as good as a home venue for us as we have trained and played there so often.

"Now, it’s up to all the eligible players to put themselves forward for selection by playing and preparing as best they can over the next six months so that we can get our best team on the floor."