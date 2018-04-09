Seventeen-year-old Alice Kinsella - daughter of former Republic of Ireland midfielder Mark - has won gold for England at the Commonwealth Games on the women's beam, scoring 13.7 to beat home favourite Georgia-Rose Brown into the silver medal position, with team-mate Kelly Simm in bronze.

It was a significant achievement in the development of Kinsella, who will take a medal of each colour home from the Games and continue to build on her qualification for the all-around final at last year's World Championships in Montreal.

Kinsella, who said her mother was not present in Australia's Gold Coast to witness her success due to her fear of flying, admitted to more pressing concerns.

"It's been hard but I am just going to go back now and eat as much as I can," she said.

"Pizza and brownies will be the best. It has been so hard to resist them and I have probably only got a day to do it so I need to make the most."

Mistakes cost Kinsella the chance to enhance her medal haul in the women's floor final.

Mark Kinsella had an impressive Premier League playing career with Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa.

He's currently part of the Ireland U21s coaching setup. His son Liam has been capped twice with the Ireland U21s and is plying his trade with League One outfit Walsall.