European bronze medallist Ciara Mageean will captain the Northern Ireland athletics team at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Co Down middle-distance runner, who won a bronze in the 1,500m at the 2016 European Championships, said: "The atmosphere so far in our holding camp has been brilliant and the whole Athletics Northern Ireland team.

"Both athletes and coaches, have worked brilliantly together to help each and every one of us best prepare for the Games ahead."

The 26-year-old will compete in the 800m and 1,500m events in the Gold Coast.

Mageean also reached the semi-finals of the 1,500m at the 2016 Olympics.

Rio Marathon runner Paul Pollock is also on the 13-strong athletics contingent.

Elsewhere among the 90-strong Northern Ireland team, Irish Olympians Steven Donnelly and Brendan Irvine will compete in the boxing ring.

The Games take place from 4-15 April.