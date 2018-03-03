Northern Irish sprinter Amy Foster has spoken of her devastation at not being selected for the upcoming Commonwealth Games despite achieving the qualifying standard three times.

The 29-year-old set a new 60m Irish record a fortnight ago, and was agonisingly close to making the semi-finals at the World Indoor Athletics Championships on Friday, finishing fifth in her heat, four one-hundredths of a second off progression.

She's had dreamed of competing in the Commonwealth Games in Australia next month as part of the Northern Ireland team, but has not been selected on 88-strong panel.

It is, says Lisburn-based Foster, a bitter pill to swallow.

"I was devastated," she told RTÉ Sport's Greg Allen.

"The Commonwealths on the Gold Coast, it wasn't just something I thought about after the last Commonwealths, it was from the day it was announced in 2011.

"To get the qualifying time three times... you sort of think, what more could I have done? There's nothing more I could have done. Of all the championships I've been to, this was the one I really wanted and this is the one that's devastated me the most.

"I feel like I've proven a point. I've had a lot of support, and that's been amazing, but whatever happens I can never get it back.

"I don't actually think the reality of it has hit me yet. I don't know what it's going to be like when the Commonwealths are on. I did everything I could and I know I should be on that plane in three weeks' time going there and I'm not."

Foster shattered the Irish record at Abbotstown to continue a brilliant run of form.

She shaved .03 seconds off the previous mark to claim the Irish 60m title in 7.27, and believes she has done her talking where it matters: on the track.

"I've been written off ever year for many years and I'm still here, running the fastest that anybody in Ireland has ever done.

"It's a massive confidence boost for me. As much as I always believed I could do it, now I am actually doing it."