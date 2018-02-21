John Travers created his own piece of athletics history at the AIT International Grand Prix in Athlone, becoming the first Irishman to run a sub-four minute mile indoors in this country.

Travers clocked 3:59.40 in the mile race, taking third behind victor Ryan Gregson of Australia (3:57.86) and Poland’s Grzegorz Kalinowski (3:59.19).

Thomas Barr - who came within inches of bagging Rio Olympic bronze in the 400m hurdles last summer - won the 400m flat race in 46.94.

He held off Portugal’s Victor-Ricardo Dos Santos and Seb Rodger of Great Britain, and afterwards shered his delight at an impressive performance.

"That was brilliant," he told RTÉ Sport's Greg Allen.

"I've been looking forward to this race. I stayed relaxed the whole way round, ran my own race. I'm delighted, absolutely thrilled."

Mark English was just edged into in the 800m in 1:47.48, just behind Spaniard Kevin Lopez (1.47:43).