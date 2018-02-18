Amy Foster sped to a national 60m record of 7.27 seconds on the second day of an exciting Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships in the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown.



Foster was first across the line a very fast race where Joan Healy was an agonising one hundredth of a second off the world indoor standard placing second in 7.31. Ciara Neville wasn’t too far off either in third in 7.35.



Sean Breathnach gets better with age and at 39 he set a new national indoor shot put record of 18.30m to win gold. John Kelly had a good second with 17.53m.



On the other end of the spectrum Ellen McCartney was another to set a record, this one at Under-20, to win the women’s pole vault with a best of 3.72m.



It was bittersweet for Adam McMullen who was supreme in the men’s long jump winning with a monster jump of 7.99m – a mere centimetre off the magical 8m mark and the national indoor record of Ciaran McDonagh.



Phil Healy took a commanding victory in the women’s 400m in 53.10 which was another world indoor standard with Catherine McManus running another personal best in second in 53.81. Sinead Denny held down third in 54.31.



Andrew Mellon impressed in the men’s 400m to win in 47.32 with Brandon Arrey scoring a PB of 47.57 in second.



Elizabeth Morland was a slight surprise in defending her 60m hurdles indoor title in 8.43 ahead of Sarah Lavin’s 8.45. Lilly-Ann O’Hora nabbed the bronze in 8.51.



Matthew Behan caused a stir in the men’s 60m hurdles to win his first national senior title in a big personal best of 7.84 seconds ahead of the fancied Ben Reynolds in second in 7.88. Shane Aston took third in 8.33.



Leon Reid won on the double once more in the 60m and 200m in times of 6.72 and 21.36 respectively. His 200m win was most impressive from lane 2 with Thomas Barr, dropping down in distance, unable to take advantage from lane 6 and being just edged out of the medals.



Niamh Whelan took a commanding victory in the women’s 200m in 24.00.



Alanna Lally was another to win her first national title in the women’s 800m where she dominated to take gold in 2:08.71.



Mark English was majestic to win yet another men’s 800m title in 1:53.53 – two seconds clear of Karl Griffin in 1:55.14 and John Fitzsimons in 1:55.20.



It was arguably the most impressive national title he has won to date and his turn of pace on the final lap was supreme as he clocked 24/25 seconds for the last 200m.



Emma Mitchell dominated the women’s 1500m to win in 4:16.53.



Kieran Kelly was getting the statisticians’ pages turning as he won the 1500m title convincingly in 4:08.70 – he now has national medals over 400m, 800m and 1500m. Garry Campbell and Eoin Pierce won their first national senior medals in a tactical race in second and third in 4:09.61 and 4:10.33.



John Travers has been building on his tactical acumen and he won the 3,000m in 8:25.21 from defending champion Eoin Everard in 8:25.74.



Saragh Buggy reaffirmed her position as the number one female triple jumper in the country with a hop, skip and jump of 13.02m.



Barry Pender saved the best for last for the crowd with a swashbuckling performance to win the men’s high jump with 2.24m which brought a huge roar from the fans and sent them home happy.

Mark English won again

Results

Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships, Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena

Women

60m

1. Amy Foster (City of Lisburn AC) 7.27, 2. Joan Healy (Bandon A.C) 7.31, 3. Ciara Neville (Emerald A.C) 7.35



200m

1.Niamh Whelan (Ferrybank A.C) 24.00, 2. Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton A.C) 25.12, 3. Katherine O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerards A.C) 25.16



400m

1. Phil Healy (Bandon A.C) 53.10, 2. Catherine McManus (Dublin City Harriers) 53.81, 3. Sinead Denny (Dundrum South Dublin A.C) 54.31



800m

1. Alanna Lally (U.C.D A.C) 2:08.71, 2. Siobhan Eviston (Raheny Shamrocks A.C) 2:11.02, 3. Jo Keane (Ennis Track A.C) 2:12.45



1500m

1. Emma Mitchell (Queens University A.C) 4:16.53, 2. Kelly Neely (City of Lisburn A.C) 4:20.63, 3. Amy O’Donoghue (Emerald A.C) 4:24.03



3,000m

1. Sarah Healy (Blackrock AC, Dublin) 9:10.43, 2. Kerry O'Flaherty (Newcastle & District AC) 9:20.03, 3. Meghan Ryan (DSD) 9:43.35



3,000m race walk

1. Kate Veale (West Waterford AC) 13:38.36, 2. Niamh O'Connor (Celbridge AC) 13:43.01, 3. Orla O'Connor (Waterford AC) 14:00.09



60m hurdles

1. Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown A.C) 8.43, 2. Sarah Lavin (U.C.D A.C) 8.45, 3. Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Doneen A.C) 8.51



High jump

1. Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC) 1.84m, 2. Amy McTeggart (Boyne AC) 1.70m, 3. Emily Corcoran (Celtic DCH) 1.65m



Long Jump

1. Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton) 5.90m, 2. Amy McTeggart (Boyne) 5.72m, Lydia Mills (Queens) 5.62m



Triple Jump

1. Sarah Buggy (St. Abbans A.C) 13.02m, 2. Lydia Mills (Queens University AC) 11.17m, 3. Grace Furlong (Waterford A.C) 11.02m



Pole Vault

1. Ellen McCartney (City of Lisburn A.C) 3.72m, 2. Ciara Hickey (Blarney/Inniscara A.C) 3.40m, 3. Emma Coffey (Carraig-Na-Bhfear A.C) 3.20m



Shot Put

1. Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC) 15.36m, 2. Alana Frattaroli (Limerick AC) 12.72m, 3. Geraldine Stewart (Tir Chonaill AC) 12.68m

Men

60m

1. Leon Reid (Menapians A.C) 6.72, 2. Marcus Lawler (St. L. O’Toole A.C) 6.78, 3. Leo Morgan (Clonliffe Harriers A.C) 6.82



200m

1. Leon Reid (Menapians A.C) 21.36, 2. Craig Newell (Ballymena & Antrim A.C) 21.64, 3. Stephen Gaffney (Rathfarnham W.S.A.F A.C) 21.69



400m

1. Andrew Mellon (Crusaders A.C) 47.32, 2. Brandon Arrey (Blarney/Inniscara A.C) 47.57, 3. Jason Harvey (Crusaders A.C) 49.04



800m

1. Mark English (U.C.D A.C) 1:53.53, 2. Karl Griffin (U.C.D A.C) 1:55.14, 3. John Fitzsimons (Kildare A.C) 1:55.20



1500m

1. Kieran Kelly (Raheny Shamrocks A.C) 4:08.70, 2. Garry Campbell (Dunleer A.C) 4:09.61, 3. Eoin Pierce (Clonliffe Harriers A.C) 4:10.33



3000m

1. John Travers (Donore Harriers) 8:25.21, 2. Eoin Everard (Kilkenny City Harriers) 8:25.74, 3. Rory Chesser (Ennis Track A.C) 8:28.85



5,000m race walk

1. Alex Wright (Leevale AC) 18:59.62, 2. Cian McManamon (Westport AC) 20:31.09, 3. Jerome Caprice (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 20:39.24



60m hurdles

1. Matthew Behan (Crusaders A.C) 7.84, 2. Ben Reynolds (North Down A.C) 7.88, 3. Shane Aston (Trim A.C) 8.33



High Jump

1. Barry Pender (St Abban's) 2.24m, 2. Jerry Keary (Craughwell) 1.90m, 3. Lucas Moylan (Naas) 1.85m

Long jump

1. Adam McMullen (Crusaders) 7.99m, 2. Keith Marks (Clonliffe Harriers A.C) 7.20m, 3. Darragh Miniter (St Mary’s Clare A.C) 6.61m



Triple Jump

1. Antony Daffurn (SRL AC) 14.93m, 2. Mark Burton (Queens University) 14.25m, 3. Oisin Taylor (Crusaders) 13.90m



Pole Vault

1. Matthew Keenan Callinan (SLOT) 4.30m, 1. Shane Martin (Ballymena & Antrim) 4.30m, 3. Raymond Walsh (Abbey Striders) 4.20m



Shot Put

1. Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers A.C) 18.30m, 2. John Kelly (Finn Valley A.C) 17.53m, 3. David Tierney (Leevale A.C) 13.92m