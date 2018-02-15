The name Phil Healy may not mean much to some. A picture of her face is unlikely to conjure up any familiar images to those outside athletics circles.

But what about a YouTube clip accompanied by some manic commentary and a screenshot of some female relay runners swinging batons while thundering down the back straight in a freak finish?

That's a memory that will resonate in the minds of many both in Ireland and abroad.

The woman at the centre of that footage wearing the UCC singlet manages to cut a seemingly unassailable lead to go from fifth to first place at the finish line in the final leg of a 4x400m relay. She is the aforementioned Phil Healy.

The commentary provided by Cathal Dennehy and Ronan Duggan was where the term 'from the depths of hell' was forged, and it became synonymous with the video and Healy herself, who face-planted the surface with exhaustion as she claimed the victory for her team.

This weekend, Healy will line out for the Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships in Abbotstown, although she will have to settle for trying to defend her 400m title from last year, as the relay is not available to her.

She was recently crowned the European Athletics Female Athlete of the month from January on the back of some solid displays, but it is from that video clip in 2016 that wider audiences first witnessed her potential on the track.

Within days of the video being uploaded to Youtube, she became a viral sensation. Her story even reached American media outlets including ESPN and Good Morning America.

"It just spiralled out of control to be honest," she tells RTÉ Sport.

The current view count stands at 3.3m, and to this day, people still remark on the famous race to her.

"It even resurfaced on Twitter there during the week as one of the top 10 best finishes or something like that," she says.

"It's great to see that it gets so much coverage but what I take from it is not giving up, I give every race my all and want to step off the track knowing I've given it my all and that comes back to every session. Fighting to the end and giving each rep 100%."

"Someone said it made them get up off their couch and put new windscreen wipers on their car"

Healy tried not to indulge in all the fanfare surrounding the video at the time, and even switched off her Twitter, Facebook and other social media apps to focus her mind on training. She did embrace the attention initially and tried to accommodate the multiple interview requests that were flooding in, but after a few days it became quite draining as the former UCC student tried to plough her way through her nursing studies.

Despite the intrusion it brought to her life, Healy is proud of how her performance inspired people around the world, both inside and outside sport.

"I got a lot of messages from people all over the world about how it gave them motivation. People were coming in after work and it gave them the motivation to go for a run.

"Even someone said it made them get up off their couch and put new windscreen wipers on their car. Everyone takes certain things from it but it was great to see.

"There were colleges in America that watched it before their basketball games and their hockey games. It wasn't just purely athletics. There was a great reaction and it shocked me because I wasn't expecting it."

"It was a combination of the commentary and the fall at the end topped it all off for everyone's entertainment."

Memories of that time are stored in the Healy household outside Bandon, courtesy of Phil's mother who has collected newspaper clippings of her daughter's brush with fame at 21.

But Healy doesn't revisit that occasion too often, as she continues to progress in her athletic career. In her earlier years, she was a 100m and 200m specialist, but has since transitioned into the middle distance range of 400m.

Her Wexford-born trainer Shane McCormack has overseen this development since first linking up with Healy just over four years ago, and it was his intention to harness her natural pace with the endurance levels she needs for 400m. So far, he's enthused by what she's producing in training.

"Her strength and her biggest asset was, and still is, speed," he explains. "She's a speed-based athlete so we wanted to get to a point where her 200m time was quick enough that you could then say that we were ready to move to 400m. 400m training is the pits, and she couldn't do it on her own in Cork so she moved up to Waterford in September last year.

"I've a large training group here and it's fellas that push her in training, there's no girls that can push her. That's why the breakthrough has been the longest overnight success in history. Behind the scenes it's been three or four years in the making but to everybody else it's been an overnight success, but it's not really."

Healy never envisaged that a career in nursing would cause complications for her running commitments. But after joining forces with McCormack, and earning a fourth-place finish in the 100m at the European Juniors, her training kicked up a few notches.

It soon became apparent that the long working hours and the tiring nature of nursing was no longer conducive to Healy's running schedule. That, coupled with the lack of a training partner in Cork, is what prompted her to leave the profession behind and relocate to Waterford.

"I had a super class, great friends, absolutely everything, but at the end of the day I didn't see myself sticking to it"

"I was on a lot of placement and having a disaster of a year on the track (in 2015)," Healy explains. "Things just weren't working, I wasn't enjoying my time on placement.

"I had a super class, great friends, absolutely everything, but at the end of the day I didn't see myself sticking to it so it was my choice to make the decision there and then.

"Once the decision was made, I was setting myself up for achieving and giving the best of my ability in the sport."

She has since enrolled in a Masters course in Enterprise Computer Software in WIT, a switch that allows her to train daily with McCormack.

"I look at my speed sessions and look at my long sessions that I do for the pure 400m work. They're the ones that I enjoy and get a really good buzz with the training group, and Shane there watching and pushing us all on. Having targets to meet time-wise in certain reps with the longer work in the 400m is what I love. It gives me a challenge and a goal every session to achieve.

"Having a great group of training partners just drives everyone on and it makes everything so much easier."

Tokyo 2020 is a long-term ambition of Healy's, and her performance in Vienna recently came in at just under the Olympic qualifying standard. She clocked up an impressive time of 52.08, trimming down her personal best by over a second in the process.

She was also invited to a World Indoor Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany, where she crossed over the finish line in a time of 52.67.

She can't officially begin her quest for Olympic qualification until next year but, judging by her current form, Japan is within touching distance.

The National Indoors will be Healy's last competitive race before the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham at the beginning of March, which her sister Joan is also hoping to qualify for.

When Healy comes up to the starting line, she will be facing some promising Irish talents who are linked with Club TLG, a network which develops the next generation of athletes in Ireland.

Among them are Kilkenny's Ciara Deely, Catherine McManus and Sinéad Denny (Dublin) and Sophie Becker from Wexford.

"Nationals is always a big one for everyone," says Healy, "the atmosphere, everything. It's always one that whether you have major championships or not, nationals is the major one of the season.

"I have my race plan, it's about going out executing, qualify through on Saturday and on Sunday it's about getting to the bell first and working through my pacing as well, getting into a comfy pace and then pushing on the last lap and hopefully record a quick time."