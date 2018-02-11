Irish high jumper Sommer Lecky again enjoyed international victory on Saturday night at the IFAM international event in Belgium.

The Finn Valley AC athlete recorded her winning jump at her first attempt, clearing 1.86m to secure the win ahead of Bulgaria's Mirela Demireva.

Demireva landed silver at the Rio Olympics, where she cleared 1.97m to secure her place on the podium behind gold medallist Ruth Beitia.

Time to start paying attention to the talent of 17 year old Finn Valley high jumper Sommer Lecky from Co Tyrone. Last night in Belgium she equalled her Irish Junior Indoor record with a first time clearance at 1 metre 86 defeating Rio Olympic silver medalist Mirela Demireva. — Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) February 11, 2018

Lecky's winning jump equalled her own national junior record, which she set last month winning the Scottish senior women's title.

The Tyrone native will compete for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Perth this April.

There was also victory for Irish long jumper Adam McMullen at the Ghent event as the Derry athlete's 7.75m proved enough to take the win, albeit a long way off his personal best of 7.97m.