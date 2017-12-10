Fionnuala McCormack had to settle for a disappointing 12th-place finish at the European Cross Country Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, where the Irish men’s team claimed a credible fifth-place finish.

McCormack appeared in a record 15th Championship and went into the event as arguably Team Ireland’s best hope of a medal having not finished outside the top six since 2011, during a run that included two outright victories.

In a competitive field however, Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can defended her title with a dominant performance, with McCormack exactly a minute behind the winner in a time of 27:48.

With Shona Heaslip in 34th place, Kerry O’Flaherty four places further back in 38th, Michelle Finn 40th, Fionnuala Ross in 47th and Lizzie Lee finishing in 49th place in a time of 28:56, it meant the women’s team finished seventh overall, with Great Britain taking first ahead of Romania and Turkey.

The men’s team put in a strong showing in Samorin to finish fifth overall, behind winners Turkey, Spain, Great Britain and France.

Seán Tobin (15th), Hugh Armstrong (19th) and Kevin Maunsell (24th) were among the points scorers on the Irish tally of 58 points, with Paul Pollock (48th), Kevin Dooney (51st) and John Travers (72nd) also part of the team effort.

Tobin’s time of 30:43 was just over a minute behind race winner Kaan Kigen Ozbilen of Turkey.

Turkey won the team event ahead of Spain and Great Britain.

In the U20 events, the Irish women came seventh overall with Sophie Murphy (10th) first across the line in green, while the men finished 10th overall, with Fearghal Curtin best of the Irish.

In the U23 events, Bethanie Murray was Ireland’s only female representative and finished in 38th place in a field of 63 runners, while in the men’s race, Eoin Strutt finished 49th, 11 places ahead of team-mate Tom O’Keeffe.