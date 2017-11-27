Fionnuala McCormack will make a record-breaking 15th appearance at the European Cross Country Championships to be held in Slovakia next month.

McCormack is a two-time European Cross Country champion and was fifth last year in Chia, Italy. She will look to lead a strong team challenge for the senior women.



Paul Pollock won the men’s Irish Life Health senior men’s title yesterday and will head the senior men’s team.



High Performance Director Paul McNamara said: "The European Cross Country championships are of critical importance to Irish endurance running.

"We have an outstanding tradition at ‘Euro Cross’ and we are certainly looking to build on that in the 2017 edition of the event.

"Athletes have been selected based on their preparedness to compete with the best in Europe and this team travels intent on adding to recent successes."



Team Selections



Senior Women



Shona Heaslip (An Riocht A.C.), Kerry O'Flaherty (Newcastle & District A.C.), Michelle Finn (Leevale A.C.), Lizzie Lee (Leevale A.C.), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh A.C), Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole A.C.)



Senior Men



Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders A.C.), Kevin Dooney (Raheny Shamrock A.C.), Hugh Armstrong (Ballina A.C.), John Travers (Donore Harriers A.C.), Sean Tobin (Clonmel A.C.), Kevin Maunsell (Clonmel A.C.)

Under-20 Women



Laura Nicholson (Bandon A.C.), Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry A.C.), Jodie McCann (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.), Fian Sweeney (Dublin City Harriers A.C.), Sophie Murphy (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.), Fiona Everard (Bandon A.C.)



Under-20 Men



Craig McMeechan (North Down A.C.), Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock A.C.), Charlie O'Donovan (Leevale A.C.), Fearghal Curtin (Youghal A.C.), James Edgar (City of Lisburn A.C.), Darragh McElhinney (Bantry A.C.)



Under-23 Women



Bethanie Murray (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.)



Under-23 Men



Tom O’Keeffe (Kilkenny City Harriers), Eoin Strutt (Raheny Shamrock A.C.)