The athletics world has reacted with shock and sorrow to the news that Olympic runner David Torrence has been found dead in a swimming pool in Arizona.

According to police in Scottsdale, where Torrence had been training, the 31-year-old's body was discovered on Monday morning by staff at an apartment complex.

A statement said police had found no obvious signs of foul play and it was now up to the local coroner to establish the cause and time of Torrence's death.

On Twitter, USA Track and Field described the news as "devastating", New Zealand's double Olympic medallist Nick Willis wrote that "nobody was more dedicated to their running" than Torrence and Canada's three-time Olympian Nate Brannen said his friend will be "greatly missed".

Other tributes have been posted by former US team-mates Paul Chelimo, Gabriele Grunewald and Leo Manzano, while track and field fans have expressed their feelings on social media and message boards.

The organisers of next week's Hoka One One Long Island Mile, a race Torrence won in 2015 and 2016, have said they will rename it in his honour.

Born in Japan, he was a three-time US road mile champion, a former indoor 3,000m US champion and American indoor record-holder for 1,000m.

A hugely popular and versatile runner, Torrence also won silver medals in a USA vest at the 2014 World Relay Championships and 2015 Pan American Games.

But having missed out on selection for American teams at the Olympics and World Championships, Torrence switched allegiances to Peru, his mother's country, in 2016 and reached the Olympic final of the 5,000m in Rio.

Over the last year, Torrence has set several Peruvian records but narrowly failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 1,500m at London 2017 and finished fourth in his last race, the Emsley Carr Mile at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting on 20 August.

A strong advocate of clean sport, Torrence left the training camp of controversial coach Jama Aden when the Somalian offered him vitamin injections. Aden is currently under arrest in Spain facing charges related to doping.