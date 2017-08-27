Natalya Coyle has finished 14th at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Cairo.

She had been in second place going into the final run-shoot following the fencing round.

"Her performance at the World Championships was exceptional from start to finish," Darragh Cunningham, CEO of Pentathlon Ireland told RTÉ Sport.

"She displayed a world class level of performance in by far the toughest competition of the year. She maintained second place through the fence with 25 victories, she swam a solid swim in 40 degree heat.

"She rode an extremely stubborn horse, which the horsing director complemented her on how well she managed the horse.

"Then in the desert conditions, running in the sand, she ran her heart out for Ireland as she always does.The form she has shown is a great step on the way to Tokyo 2020."

14th in World Championships!!

I finished 2nd in the fenced & battled all day! Soon I will get that medal 😊💪🏻🇮🇪 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/fv4GYqJSzY — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) August 27, 2017

The Meath woman recorded a time of 2:17 in her swim and went on to win her two bonus fencing rounds.

62 athletes contested the earlier qualifying round, Coyle was among the 36 qualifiers which also included the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champions, Lena Schoeneborn and Laura Asadauskaite.

🏊‍♀ and 🤺 is done at the Women's Final: Lena Schoneborn 🇩🇪 is leading from @Natalyacoyle 🇮🇪 and Kim Sunwoo 🇰🇷 NEXT=> 🐎#PentathlonWCH pic.twitter.com/NtqwX8eDUJ — UIPM (@TheUIPM) August 27, 2017

On Monday, Coyle and Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe, the number one ranked team in the world in mixed relay, will compete in the World Championship final.

The pair have already won two gold medals for Ireland in 2017.