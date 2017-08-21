The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals from three senior IAAF officials who were banned for life for blackmailing athletes and covering up positive drugs tests.

Papa Massata Diack, the son of the then IAAF president Lamine Diack, Valentin Balakhnichev, former Russian athletic federation (ARAF) president and IAAF treasurer Alexei Melnikov, a senior ARAF coach, were all handed lifetime bans in January after being caught up in the doping scandal which rocked world athletics.

The IAAF's ethics commission found the trio to have blackmailed Russian runner Liliya Shobukhova, London marathon winner in 2010, and made her pay a bribe for a positive drugs test to be covered up.

A statement from the CAS on Monday read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeals filed by Valentin Balakhnichev, Alexei Melnikov and Papa Massata Diack against the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Ethics Commission decision dated 7 January 2016.

"The IAAF Ethics Commission decision is confirmed and Valentin Balakhnichev, Alexei Melnikov and Papa Massata Diack remain banned for life from any involvement in the sport of athletics.

"Valentin Balakhnichev, former President of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) and former IAAF treasurer, Alexei Melnikov, former Chief ARAF Coach for long distance walkers and runners, and Papa Massata Diack, former marketing consultant to the IAAF and son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack, filed appeals at the CAS seeking the annulment of their life bans.

"The panel (of CAS arbitrators) concluded that on the evidence adduced, the charges against Messrs Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Diack were established beyond reasonable doubt and that the sanctions imposed should be upheld.

"The full award with grounds will be published as soon as possible."

The IAAF later issued a statement welcoming the CAS ruling.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe said: "I would like to thank CAS for their hard work and diligence in assessing and upholding the IAAF Ethics Board's decision.

"Today's ruling sends a clear message that anyone who attempts to corrupt our sport will be brought to justice."