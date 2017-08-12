Mo Farah missed out on his dream double after coming second in the 5000 metres at the World Championships.

The four-time Olympic champion failed to mount a second defence of the 5000m as Ethiopia's Muktar Edris claimed gold in London on Saturday.

Farah still doubled Great Britain's meda tally having already won the 10,000m last week with the 34-year-old the only GB athlete to have won any honour at the home championships.

Farah, who had not lost a final in 2,176 days, having also won the 10,000m and 5,000m at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships, crossed the line in 13 minutes 33.22 seconds.

But he was defeated after failing to mount a recovery in the last 200m in a frantic sprint finish.

Edris finished in 13mins 32.79secs, with the United States' Paul Chelimo third.

An emotional Farah collapsed on the track after the race and appeared almost inconsolable as he held his arms over his face.

He said in a trackside interview: "I gave 110 per cent. I don't think there was anything more I could have done. They worked as a team. The better man won.

"It's amazing to serve my country and win medals for them. Anything is possible."

Farah is due to retire from the track at the end of the month, after the Diamond League final in Zurich, to focus on the marathon.

British team-mate Andrew Butchart finished eighth in 13mins 38.73secs.