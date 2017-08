Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) has been forced to withdraw from Sunday's 50km race walk at the World Championships due to a grade 1 hamstring tear.

Boyce had been liaising with the medical team and had hoped to toe the line on the streets of London but unfortunately isn’t fit to race.

That leaves Robert Heffernan (Togher) as the sole competitor in the 50km with Alex Wright (Leevale) contesting the 20km.