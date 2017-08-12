Usain Bolt started the final countdown to his retirement by guiding Jamaica through to the 4x100m relay final at the World Championships.

The eight-time Olympic champion anchored the squad to victory in the second heat at the London Stadium on Saturday morning.

Jamaica finished in 37.95 seconds - slower than Great Britain and the USA from the first heat - but will be expected to challenge for the podium in Saturday evening's final - Bolt's last race of his career.

"For me it's hard to be sad because of the energy I am getting from the crowd, I just feel happy and blessed," Bolt said in a trackside interview.

"It's been brilliant, the energy in the stadium is outstanding. I knew it was going to be like this, I appreciate you guys coming out and supporting not just me but the whole World Championships."

Great Britain - with Danny Talbot, Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and CJ Ujah - qualified second behind the USA in 37.76secs in the first heat with Talbot hunting a medal.

The United States ate up the track to run a world leading time in the women's 4x100 metres relay heats.

The Olympic champions, featuring Aaliyah Brown, Allyson Felix, Morolake Akinosun and Ariana Washington, won the opening heat in a time of 41.84 seconds, challenged only by the British quartet who came second in 41.93.

The third automatic qualifiers were Switzerland, who ran a national record time of 42.50, pointing to a high calibre final later on Saturday.

Jamaica, the defending champions, were missing seven-times world championship gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, but still qualified second fastest in the final heat ahead of Brazil. Germany won the second heat in 42.34.

Completing the final lineup were the Netherlands, featuring twice 200m champion Dafne Schippers, and 2015 bronze medallists Trinidad and Tobago.