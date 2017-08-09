Botswana's Isaac Makwala, who was denied a place in the World Championships 400 metres final on medical grounds following illness, has been granted a time-trial on Wednesday night in an attempt to qualify for the 200m semi-finals.

The 30-year-old had been expected to challenge favourite, and Olympic champion, Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa over one lap, but was prevented from competing after a bout of sickness. Van Niekerk won gold on Tuesday night.

Video footage showed Makwala was prevented from entering the warm-up track and Botswanan officials criticised the IAAF for their heavy-handedness and lack of communication over cases of norovirus, which have struck at the championships in London.

Now Makwala will be permitted to run on his own in a bid to progress in the 200m.

Makwala had been given medical dispensation to withdraw from the 200m heats on Monday night.

Without a valid reason for pulling out, he could have been disqualified from the 400m final - an event he was forced to miss under protocols imposed by Public Health England.

Now his 48-hour quarantine is over, the IAAF has accepted a request to allow Makwala to try to qualify for the shorter event.

He will run at 25 minutes before the official start to the evening session on day six - and, should he achieve the qualifying mark of 20.53 seconds, will compete again in the semi-finals, which are scheduled to begin at 2055BST.

"The IAAF has received a written request from the Botswanan federation for Isaac Makwala to compete in the 200 metres," world athletics' governing body said in a statement.

"Given his quarantine period expired at 14:00 hrs today (August 9) and following a medical examination which has declared him fit to compete, we have agreed under our existing rules that assuming he makes the qualification time, he will run in the 200m semi-final round this evening.

"Makwala is required to run a time of 20.53 or faster to advance to the semi-finals.

"He will run at 18:40hrs this evening on his own in lane 7, which was his original lane draw in the opening round.

"No athletes already qualified for the semi-final will be adversely affected."

The IAAF had earlier been forced into a further rebuttal to claims from Makwala that "sabotage" led to his exclusion from the 400m final.

Makwala told ITV on Tuesday night "maybe this is sabotage" and told the BBC on Wednesday "there's something fishy they don't want to tell us".

However, the IAAF dismissed his allegations as "absurd".