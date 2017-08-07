Thomas Barr has been forced to pull out of the World Athletics Championships due to gastroenteritis.

The Ferrybank athlete was due to run in tonight's 400 metres hurdles semi-finals at the London Stadium, but the 2016 Olympic finalist has withdrawn after contracting the vomiting bug.

The bitterly disappointed Waterford man said: "I'm gutted to have to withdraw from today's semi final. I wasn't feeling great yesterday evening and later in the night I was hit with a bad bout of gastroenteritis.

"My whole year has been focused on the World Championships. The support yesterday was just brilliant and to not be able to go out and compete today for Ireland is beyond disappointing."

Barr's absence means there will be no Irish athletes in action on Day 4 of the Championships, where the highlights include the finals of the men's 110m hurdles and the women's 1500m.