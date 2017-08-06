A disappointing final round for Leona Maguire at the Women’s British Open meant the Irish golfer lost out to Sophie Lamb as the best amateur at the tournament.

Maguire had positioned herself well at Kingsbarns after three rounds, starting the day as the leading amateur and in good shape to attack the leaderboard.

However her challenge for a top 20 finish never materialised as bogeys on the fifth and ninth along with a double bogey on 17th saw her sign for a round of 75 and a share of 49th place.

Lamb meanwhile carded a 69 and finished on -6, three shots ahead of Maguire.

At the top of the leaderboard Korea's IK Kim held off a brilliant challenge from England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff to claim an overdue maiden major title.

Kim saw her six-shot overnight lead cut in half thanks to a superb run of scoring from Shadoff, who followed a birdie on the second with five in a row from the sixth and another on the 13th.

The 29-year-old from Northallerton then birdied the 17th to close the gap to two and parred the last to complete a 64, equalling the course record set on day one by Michelle Wie and matched by Inbee Park in round three.

However, Kim, who famously missed a one-foot putt to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship - now called the ANA Inspiration - in 2012, was able to par the final five holes for a closing 71 and winning total of 18 under par.

Speaking about recovering from her heartbreaking loss in 2012, Kim told Sky Sports: "It's been a long process but I had a lot of helping hands.

"A lot of my team helped me to enjoy golf and love what I do. That's what I have learned. I have to give the same effort to every shot and that's what I learned from that mistake.

"I think I already experienced the worst. I don't have as much fear. Having fun out there is more important to me and that's all I was really focusing on. I wanted to remember every hole that I played and I really gave my best.

"Nothing really changes I don't think. Winning is great but I felt like I deserve happiness anyway. But (after holing the final putt) deep inside I felt 'Oh my God, it happened'."