Rhasidat Adekele secured Ireland's fourth medal of this year's European Youth Olympics Festival with a lung-busting run to capture silver in the U17 Women's 200m.

Adekele, 14, pushed Zoë Sedney of the Netherlands to the pin of her collar, finishing just just 0.07 behind her in a PB of 23.81. France's Gémima Joseph placed third in 23.89.

Miriam Daly was second in her women's 400m hurdles heat with a PB of 61.47, securing her spot in tomorrow’s final.

Sarah Healy won her 1500m semi-final in 4:40.52 and will run in her final on Saturday.

In the pool, Julia Knox swam a PB in the heats of the 100m butterfly (1:05.78).

Despite winning her heat, Knox was placed 37th overall, missing out on a spot in the semi-final.

In the 100m freestyle Sean McNicholl touched in 53.47 seconds to come 33rd while Naomi Trait (27.94) was 45th and Scarlett Armstrong (28.08) 49th in the 50m freestyle.