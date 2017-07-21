Usain Bolt ducked under 10 seconds for the first time this year to win his last ever race outside of a major championships.

The Jamaican world and Olympic 100 metres and 200m champion recovered from a slow start to roar clear of the 100m field at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

He clocked 9.95 seconds to beat Isiah Young of America by three hundredths of a second, with South African Akani Simbine third and Great Britain's Chijindu Ujah fourth in 10.02.

Bolt, who this week revealed he has been having treatment for a back problem, defends a global sprint title for the last time at the World Championships in London next month.