Ireland’s Gina Akpe-Moses has claimed gold in the 100m at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in Italy.

Running into a strong headwind in Grosseto, Akpe-Moses reeled in Norway’s Ingvild Meinseth, who exploded out of the blocks, and repelled the late thrust of Germany’s Keshia Kwadwo to stop the clock in 11.71 seconds.

Race favourite Kwado, who recorded the fastest time in qualifying, took silver, with a tiring Meinseth rounding off the podium places.

Limerick’s Ciara Neville also lined up in the final, finishing seventh in 11.98.

Akpe-Moses recorded a personal best of 11.56 in more favourable conditions in the semi-finals, 0.16 outside Ailis McSweeney’s national record, which was set seven years ago.

The 18-year-old was born in Nigeria but moved to Ireland at the age of three, where her family settled in Dundalk.

Akpe-Moses now lives in Birmingham but has only ever represented Ireland, with her previous best international results coming in the European Youth Olympics in 2015, where she finished second in both the 100m and 200m.

Gina Akpe-Moses wins the 100m at the European U20 Championships in 11.71 from Germany's Keshia Kwadwo.

Speaking afterwards, a beaming Akpe-Moses said: "The start was okay, I wasn’t out first but I knew I could get them, and the last 30 I had to hit it hard and I was catching up to them.

Akpe-Moses with the flag on the track after her win

"I could see them in the side of my eye, and I knew I just had to keep pushing to get to the finishing line and I just made sure it was the strongest run of my life. And I got the gold.

"It’s just amazing, I don’t know how to describe it. I’m just so so happy I got a gold medal."



In a great evening of athletics for Ireland with Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown) and Kate O'Connor (St Gerard's Dundalk) finishing 5th and 8th in a high-quality heptathlon.

Morland set a new national senior, U23 and U20 record of 5,801 points with 16-year-old O'Connor scoring 5,759 points which is more points than the Irish Youth record - the implements are different so that will have to be ratified.

Christopher O'Donnell (North Sligo), Michaela Walsh (Swinford) and Nadia Power (Templeogue) were also brilliant performers making finals. O'Donnell made the 400m final winning his semi-final in 46.78.

Walsh made the shot put and hammer finals with respective throws of 15.39m and 62.23m. Power made the women's 1500m final with a personal best of 4:22.82

