English-born sprinter Leon Reid has penned an open letter to athletics governing body the IAAF in a desperate attempt to push through a transfer of allegiance that would allow him compete for Ireland at the upcoming World Championships.

The 22-year-old wants to run for Ireland in honour of his Irish mother, who passed away last year and, having previously represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, began the process of switching his nationality last summer.

Reid ran 20.38 seconds for the 200 metres at the British nationals earlier in July to qualify for the worlds in London next month, but with time running out before Sunday's selection deadline, Reid has issued a fresh plea to the IAAF and its president, Sebastian Coe, to push through his transfer.

Citing the recent decision to allow a further eight Russian athletes compete in London under a neutral banner, Reid wrote:

"Dear Lord Coe, I read in the news today that 8 Russian athletes originally banned from a system tainted with drugs have been approved to compete at the World Championships.

WHAT ABOUT ME @sebcoe I HAVENT EVEN TAKEN ANY DRUGS I JUST WANNA RUN SO MY MUM CAN TELL HER FRIENDS TO WATCH ME ON TV!!!! https://t.co/uz55haGIak — Leon Reid. (@LeonReid_Woody) July 20, 2017

"This has prompted this open letter in an anticipative hope that you will personally look at my case and help me achieve my dreams of competing in London — like you have with these Russian athletes.

"Just over two weeks ago at the British National Championships I ran two big personal bests (one in the heat and one in the final) in the 200m. Ultimately I ran 20.38 seconds and finished third — a time quick enough to qualify me for the World Championships.

"I won’t, however, be able to take my place on the British Team because I am in the process of transferring to Ireland — an unsuccessful process that has unfortunately already taken over 12 months thus far.

"Despite running the qualifying time, matters outside of my control will jeopardise this chance — ultimately meaning I won’t be able to compete.

"I was unable to take my place on the Ireland team as my current transfer from Great Britain to Ireland has been held up as a result of the IAAF freeze of movement of athletes from one country to another.

"I am scared that with the final date for selection this Sunday 23rd July that my international transfer will not go through and I will miss out on competing in London in August.

"This is despite the transfer process starting well before the freeze came into place, and had it been handled diligently it would have been completed."

Reid, who came through the British foster care system, then discusses his dedication to his athletics career before highlighting the reasons behind his application to switch allegiance.

"My biological mother is Irish, and my foster mother is second generation Irish. I have many Irish family members and strong links and affinity to the country," Reid states.

Amazing help from everyone so far 🙏🏽🙏🏽 let's try get this seen by someone from @BritAthletics and @iaaforg they are the ones that can me — Leon Reid. (@LeonReid_Woody) July 21, 2017

"It has long been a dream of mine to one day compete for Ireland internationally — a decision which was ultimately made in honour of my mum who passed away last year.

"This dream became closer to a reality when I formally contacted Ireland on June 22nd 2016 to start the paperwork process. I spoke to Neil Black, Performance Director of British Athletics and he assured me British Athletics would not prevent this move.

"When an athlete moves from one country to another the new member federation (in this case Ireland) need to make a request to the current member federation (in this case British Athletics) to request confirmation on matters such as when the athlete last competed for GB and whether they would have any objections to the athlete moving.

"Ireland Athletics formally contacted British Athletics in January of this year after some contact and formalities had been concluded with the IAAF. This was done a month in advance of the transfer freeze kicking in.

"Despite having no issues with my transfer, this unfortunate failure by British Athletics in replying resulted in Ireland being powerless to push this transfer through with the IAAF."

I know he's works very hard for this, deserves a chance I feel https://t.co/J7Hn9ugOsW — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) July 21, 2017

"As an athlete that has dedicated my whole life to compete in events such as this I don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to compete by right on the biggest stage.

"I have run fast enough to be in the Ireland team and I believe that a duty lies with the governing, professional or representative bodies, nationally or otherwise, to help and enable me to compete."