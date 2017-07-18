Ireland's Jason Smyth claimed his second gold medal of the World Para Athletics Championships in London as he stormed to victory in the final of the men's T13 200m.

Smyth, who already won gold in the 100m version of the event, had qualified for the final with the fastest time and improved on that in the showpiece final.

The Derry man ran a season's best time to take first place, finishing in a time of 21.40 with Namibia's Johannes Nambala .41 of a second behind him in second. Poland's Mateusz Michalski took the bronze.

The win extended an incredible record for Smyth who remains unbeaten in Paralympic competition since making his international debut at the European Championships in 2005.

This was his seventh World Championship gold.

Speaking afterwards, Smyth dedicated the win to his young daughter. "I think as time goes each major championship will get a little bit more special as my daughter gets older," he told paralympics.ie.

"[I'm] delighted to be done and I get to relax now. It’s obviously incredible to be here after the 100m on Sunday night where I didn’t feel like I could relax and enjoy it but now that I'm done with a second gold medal, it’s incredible really."

Elsewhere Paul Keogan finished in seventh place in his T37 200m final in a time of 25:38.

Making his first appearance in a World Championship final, the 25-year-old sprinter will be hoping to build on this experience next time out.