The World Para Athletics Championships started tonight at London Stadium.

There was disappointment for Ireland's Greta Streimikiyte in the final of the women's T13 1500m as she finished just outside the medals in fourth.

Streimikyte said: "I'm happy that I was in the race all the way.

"It makes me believe that with an injury free year I can make more progress and challenge for podium positions. That race gives me confidence in my ability."

Michael McKillop won his heat in the men's T38 800m to advance to Sunday's final.

The race wasn't without incident, however, as Velasquez of Columbia led from the gun and on world record pace at 400m dramatically dropped out running off the track to leave McKillop with a clear run to the line ahead of the second automatic qualifier Louis Radius of France.

Notably, both winners of the remaining two heats set regional records in doing so: Canadian Liam Stanley advancing as the fastest qualifier overall in a new North American record of 2:05.89, with Deon Kenzie winning the third heat in a new Australian record of 2:06.88.

Afterwards Irish team manager James Nolan said: "A very unusual race with the Colombian going off at World record pace and then dropping out at halfway.

"The only logical explanation being he was asked to do this by his team in the hope that Michael would take the pace and in turn affect his race in the final.

"Michael has far too much experience to be sucked in by such unusual team tactics and secured qualification always in control."

Tremendous run from Greta @streimikyte to take fourth place in the T13 1500m final #London2017 in SB time 4:47.54! Well done Greta! pic.twitter.com/5nh2fNmLBt — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) July 14, 2017

Irish Team Results Day 1

Michael McKillop; Heat 1 of Men's T38 800m, won in 2:07.61, through to final on Sunday

Greta Streimikyte; Women's T13 1500m, 4th in 4:47.54 SB

Irish Schedule for Day 2

10am; Niamh McCarthy in F41 Discus final

7pm; Orla Barry in F57 Discus final