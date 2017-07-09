Ciara Mageean finished seventh in the mile at the Anniversary Games in London in a new personal best of 4:22.40 as winner Hellen Obrini just missed out on breaking the world record.

Mageean's time places her second on the Irish all-time list while Mark English finished 11th in the 800m in 1:47.04.

Paul Byrne ran well in Belgium for a new personal best in the 400m hurdles of 50.03 which is a World University Games standard.

Zola Budd's women’s mile record, which she set in Switzerland in 1985, stands at 4:17:57 seconds and Obrini fell short.

Mo Farah won the 3000m in one of his last races at the London Stadium, where he won his first two Olympic gold medals in 2012.

Farah will retire from the track to focus on road racing after next month's World Championships in London.

He said: "I've been in this situation with the experience of 2012, it's a different feeling and I'm getting a bit more nervous in terms of 'this is it' but other than that it's normal.

"It's going alright, ticking boxes, working hard and grafting - in the last five years nothing has changed.

"This is home, this is where my life changed and where I made my name. If I didn't do it on this track I wouldn't matter, would I?"

Kendra Harrison leads Sally Pearson over the final hurdle as Jasmin Stowers crashes

Meanwhile on Day 2 of the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Championships in Tullamore there was more excellent performances from the future stars of the sport.

Shane Gevero (Cabinteely) sped to a championship best performance (CBP) in the U14 boys 80m in 9.57 seconds while in the U16 girls 3000m Roisin Treacy (Ashford) set a CBP of 10:25.57.

Well that was a long time coming... 50.03 to FINALLY knock a massive chunk off my PB! World Unis standard to boot!! #YESBOYS 🕺🏻👍🏻 — Paul Byrne (@pbyrne4H) July 9, 2017

In the U18 age group, Ciara Deely (Kilkenny City Harriers) ran a CBP of 55.51 in the 400m and Jade Williams (Shercock a.c.) set a new CBP of 57.38m in the hammer.

Ryan Carthy Walsh (Adamstown) was another standout performer winning the U19 boys high jump with a best of 2.10m.