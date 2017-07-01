Brian Gregan has secured qualification for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in London.

The Dublin native ran a time of 45.48 in Switzerland on Saturday in the 400m, a personal best for Gregan who has been having a run of good form.

"It’s been a lot of hard done to get it but it has paid off," Gregan told RTÉ Sport.

"I had a very good winter training. It’s been very consistent. I didn’t pick up a cold or anything until about March.

"And when I came back and I was fresh and I put in two months of grind, hard training. In my first race of the season I ran 45.90 so I knew then that I was going to be able to run fast."

In June, at the European Team Championships in Finland, Gregan ran 45.83 on his way to victory in the final of the 400m.

So far it’s been a season of strong finishes for the Clonliffe Harriers AC athlete, who is trained by John Shields.

"John (Shields) is the man who has believed in me since I was 15 years of age. He’s always had my corner.

"We sat down and did a dual programme and I’d run ideas by him and he would tell me if they were good or not. He put the reins on me and it’s worked out well."

The World Athletics Championships will take place in London in August.