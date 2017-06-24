Brian Gregan won the 400m in 45.83 seconds at the European Team Championships League 1 in Vaasa, Finland, where Ireland currently lie in seventh.

Gregan provided the only win of the day for Ireland but there were a number of good performances.

Sinead Denny had a good run in the women’s 400m finishing fifth in 53.68.

Amy Foster had a good second in the women’s 100m in 11.70 and then helped the Irish team to second overall in the 4x100m relay having won their heat in 44.80.

Thomas Barr faded to fifth in a high quality 400m hurdles in 49.73 won by Norway’s star Karsten Warholm in a championship record of 48.46 seconds.

Shona Heaslip made an excellent debut finishing fourth in the 3000m in a personal best of 9:15.32.

Equally 17-year-old Ryan Carty Walshscored a personal best in the high jump with 2.10m for 10th.

Team captains Kerry O’Flaherty and Sean Breathnach were also in action.

O’Flaherty finished seventh in the 3,000m steeplechase in 10:11.88 while Breathnach was 11th in the shot put with 16.34m.

Sunday will conclude the action with Mark English amongst those in action in the 800m.

European Teams Championships League 1, Vaasa, Finland Day 2

Women

100m: 2nd Amy Foster (City of Lisburn) 11.70 400m: 5th Sinead Denny (DSD) 53.68 800m: 6th Claire Mooney (Naas) 2:07.05. 3000m: 4th Shona Heaslip (An Riocht) 9:15.32 (PB) Steeplechase: 7th Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle) 10:11.88 Pole vault: 12th Sarah McKeever (DSD) 3.80m Triple jump: Sarah Buggy (St Abban’s) 12.98m Javelin: 11th Grace Casey (Eire Og Corra Choill AC) 43.37m Hammer: 11th Cara Kennedy (Ferrybank) 51.82m 4x100m: 2nd Ireland (Amy Foster, Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport), Niamh Whelan (Ferrybank), Ciara Neville (Emerald)) 44.80

Men

400m: 1st Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers) 45.83 1500m: 5th Paul Robinson (St Cocas’) 4:00.62. 5000m: 9th Mark Christie 14:25.14 (Mullingar Harriers) 400m Hurdles: 5th Thomas Barr (Ferrybank) 49.73. High jump: 10th Ryan Carthy Walsh (Adamstown 2.10 (PB) Long jump: 4th Adam McMullen (Crusaders) 7.64m Hammer: 6th Dempsey McGuigan (Finn Valley) 65.72m. Shot Put: 11th Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 16.34m. 4x100m: 8th Ireland (Christian Robinson (City of Lisburn), Eanna Madden (Carrick-on-Shannon), Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock), Marcus Lawler (St Laurence O’Toole) 40.45