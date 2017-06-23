Olympic finalist Thomas Barr won his heat as Ireland had multiple athletes advance on the first day of the European Team Championships League 1 in Vaasa, Finland.

Barr (Ferrybank) won his 400m hurdles heat in 50.49 seconds and was fourth-fastest of the qualifiers.

The Waterford man runs in the final at 12.47pm Irish time on Saturday.

Sarah Lavin (UCD) ran 13.69 in the 100m hurdles to qualify for the final but Ben Reynolds (North Down) was disqualified in heat 1 of the men's 110m hurdles.

Amy Foster (City of Lisburn) was second in her 100m heat and second fastest qualifier in 11.59. Her final is 12.57pm tomorrow.

Eanna Madden (Carrick on Shannon) missed out on the 100m final by four hundreths of a second in running 10.85.

Marcus Lawler (SLOT) was on fire in the 200m, winning his heat in 20.71 with Phil Healy (Bandon) qualifying seventh fastest overall in the women's 200m with 24.18.

Both 200m finals take place on Sunday.

Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers) was the fastest qualifier in the 400m in 46.24 while Sinead Denny (DSD) through as fifth fastest in the 400m with 54.14.

Denny's final takes place at 1.55pm on Saturday with Gregan's directly after.

Christine McMahon (Ballymena and Antrim) missed out by half a second on a place in the women's 400m hurdles final.