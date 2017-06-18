Mark English booked his place at the World Championships in London with a storming run at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

English clocked 1:45.42 to finish second in the 800m, just 0.4 seconds behind Thimen Kuppers, achieving the World qualifying time in the process.

The Letterkenny man finished fourth in Hengelo in 1:46.02, just off the 800m standard of 1:45.90, at the start of the month.

But he could breathe a big sigh of relief in Sweden after his runner-up finish to the Dutchman ensured he'll be heading across the water in August.