Thomas Barr has finished third in the 400m hurdles race at the Diamond League event in Oslo.

Barr, running from lane one, finished in a season's best time of 48.95 seconds.

Home favourite Karsten Warholm delighted the crowd by winning in a national record of 48.25, with Yasmani Copello of Turkey in second.

It was a first major event of the year for the Waterford man.

He ran his first competitive outdoor meet of 2017 last week with a third-place finish in the 400m hurdles heats in Geneva in a time of 49.39.