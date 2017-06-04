American Chris Mocko claimed victory in the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon, leading home a field of over 7,500 participants.

The San Francisco native took the win in commanding fashion, recording a time of 2:26:43, just over three minutes clear of runner-up, and the first Irish runner to cross the line, David Mansfield, Clonliffe Harriers, who finished in 2:29:20.

After quitting his job in the technology industry in Silicon Valley to focus on athletics full-time, Mocko adds the Cork City Marathon win to his impressive CV, which includes victories in the San Francisco Marathon, Oakland Marathon, and three wins in the Napa Valley Marathon.

Speaking afterwards, Mocko revealed that he took the victory despite some far from ideal preparations.

"I didn't sleep the entire time I was here as I was jet lagged, but it all came together this morning and it was a beautiful race, gorgeous course and the people were just so supportive throughout," he said.

"I decided to do the marathon because my club in San Francisco, the Olympic Club, sent me an invitation from the Mayor of San Francisco and whenever you get an invitation from the Mayor you have to accept it! The Cork City Council have really looked after us. This is a first for me to do a marathon outside of the states and to travel this far."

Cork local Jill Hodgins was the first woman over the line, taking her first Cork marathon in a time of 2:48:18, finishing 14 minutes ahead of reigning back-to-back female winner, Nollaig Hunter.

Afterwards the 40-year-old Hodgins said: "I competed 3 years ago and finished third so it's lovely to cross the finish line now with a first. I am absolutely thrilled as it's a culmination of about a year of hard graft.

"I am elated to have finished, just like everyone else running today, and delighted to have won. I've been lucky enough to win another marathon in Seville but it's very special today on home ground."