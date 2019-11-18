A new dairy formula plant has been opened in Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, which will create 60 jobs over the next three years.

The €20m Newbaze Ireland Nutrition Food plant, which trades as Ireliffey, specialises in the production and packaging of high quality nutritional dairy powder products.

The new plant is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, through Enterprise Ireland.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said the opening of the new plant is a strategically important investment for Ireland and Monaghan by a leading international dairy formula manufacturer.

"Ireland was the first choice for the Shanghai-based Newbaze Industrial Group to establish a production facility outside of China. This is due to Ireland's long-standing reputation of having a developed dairy infrastructure with a safe milk source," the minister said.

"The Newbaze Group's decision to invest and open this facility further places Ireland internationally as a location that offers quality raw dairy materials combined with a highly educated and skilled workforce.

"It is a major signal of confidence in the border region and the future and quality of the Irish dairy industry."

Ding Wei, General Manager of Newbaze Ireland, said the company's future growth plan is to provide high-quality milk powder products to consumers in the Chinese market and emerging markets such as Africa, southeast Asia and the Middle East by 2020.