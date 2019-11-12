Revenue is to extend the pay and file deadline until tomorrow following problems with its online system ROS caused by heavy usage volumes.

"With taxpayers and agents working towards a deadline of midnight tonight, 12 November, the ROS system has been experiencing very heavy usage volumes, with some 3,000 - 4,000 returns filed per hour throughout the morning," it said in a statement.

"These volumes caused intermittent downtime for some of those using the ROS system and while it was still possible to file returns, the volume of submissions were less than expected."

Revenue said its technical team refreshed the system and this resulted in ROS being unavailable for a period of time this afternoon.

The tax collector said it is now operational again and Revenue's technical team will keep the system and its performance under constant review.

The deadline for taxpayers who were filing their returns for last year and paying their provisional taxes for 2019 online through the system has been extended until 6pm tomorrow as a result.

Revenue has apologised for the inconvenience.

This is the first time that it has had to extend the ROS pay and file deadline.

A Revenue spokesperson said 70,000 taxpayers still have to make their returns before the deadline.

She said the extension would provide more time than had been lost today for them to complete their returns.