Margot Robbie will be among the former stars returning for the Neighbours finale, the show has announced.

The news was revealed in a post from the show's official UK Twitter account on Saturday, with the Suicide Squad star coming back to Ramsay Street for the final episode of the long-running Australian soap.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue return to Ramsay Street

Robbie’s return was announced alongside a number of other former stars, including House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem.

The 32-year-old Robbie played Donna Freedman on the show from 2008 to 2011.

Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell and Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson will also be returning for the finale, alongside a host of other former stars.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role as the show ends next Friday on UK Channel 5, and RTÉ2 on August 3.

Guy Pearce

Joining them will be Peter O'Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Source: Press Association