Mel B has said that a "miscommunication" with Tesco over the use of an image of her led to her complaining to the supermarket giant, but says the issue has now been resolved.

The image of the singer, also known as Scary Spice, was used in an advert for the supermarket's new Clubcard Plus.

Alongside an image of Mel in a leopard print catsuit, taken at the Brit Awards in 1997, the advert read: "Stop right now. You get 10% off two big shops a month for £7.99."

On Monday, she posted a picture of the advert on Instagram and wrote: "Can the CEO OF TESCO DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY. Thank you."

Tesco later said the ad had been removed from its campaign.

Mel B has now addressed the issue in a new post on Instagram.

She wrote: "There was never any issue about me being unhappy with my image being used and there was never any issue about Tesco being given permission to use the image.

"I did this campaign for Women's Aid to raise awareness and to raise funds.

"There was a miscommunication between some of the parties dealing with it but luckily Tesco has been amazing.

"Women's Aid sadly lost funding a few weeks ago which was why I decided to do this campaign.

"I'm really pleased that Tesco understands how important Women's Aid is to me, and has agreed to match my fee in donation to the charity."

She concluded: "This money is a game-changer for them. It will keep their live chat line running for the next six months and all over Christmas. This service literally saves lives. One in four women are affected by domestic violence. I am never going to stop trying to help. Thank you Tesco."

It is understood Mel B had expected the charity, which supports women and children who have experienced domestic violence, to feature more prominently in the advertising campaign.

For more music news click here