NFL linebacker Edwin Jackson has died in a road-traffic accident, Indiana State Police have said.

The force said a preliminary investigation found 26-year-old Jackson, who played for the Indianapolis Colts, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe had been standing outside of a stopped car on the emergency shoulder of the I-70 highway when another vehicle went into the rear of Monroe's car and struck the pair.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson started half of the Colts' regular-season games in 2016 and spent last season on injured reserve.

A statement from the Colts said: "We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing.

"Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organisation. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality.

"He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organisation.

"We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day.

"We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."