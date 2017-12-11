The Buffalo Bills overcame the Indianapolis Colts in a wild New York blizzard on Sunday afternoon.
The Bills came out on top thanks to a 13-7 overtime victory, with conditions making the adverse weather we suffered in Ireland look like a few harmless flakes.
New Era Field in Buffalo was a winter wonderland, as fans braved extreme weather to watch their teams do battle.
The soccer in England was under serious thereat due to the cold snap, but across the Atlantic they took things to another level, with ground staff desperately trying to shovel away the snow and ice during breaks in play.
We picked out some of the best images from Orchard Park, and can;t help wondering how the Leinster club SFC final between St Loman's and Moorefield would have played out at a snowy O'Moore Park...
Loose 🏈 in the SNOW! #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/sdaFyT1qpJ— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2017
A man blows off the field during the second quarter
Fans are blasted by snow and ice
There goes @athielen19!— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2017
TOUCHDOWN, @VIKINGS! #SKOL pic.twitter.com/HjiD7lNH1P
Jack Doyle of the Indianapolis Colts ploughs through to scores a touchdown
A blizzard descends on the action
.@CutOnDime25 in the SNOW... Unstoppable.@BuffaloBills WIN! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/WnNmeYQXXc— NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2017
The weather outside was frightful
Adam Vinatier of the Indianapolis Colts boots a field goal
And still the fans kept cheering