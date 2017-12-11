The Buffalo Bills overcame the Indianapolis Colts in a wild New York blizzard on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills came out on top thanks to a 13-7 overtime victory, with conditions making the adverse weather we suffered in Ireland look like a few harmless flakes.

New Era Field in Buffalo was a winter wonderland, as fans braved extreme weather to watch their teams do battle.

The soccer in England was under serious thereat due to the cold snap, but across the Atlantic they took things to another level, with ground staff desperately trying to shovel away the snow and ice during breaks in play.

We picked out some of the best images from Orchard Park, and can;t help wondering how the Leinster club SFC final between St Loman's and Moorefield would have played out at a snowy O'Moore Park...

A man blows off the field during the second quarter

Fans are blasted by snow and ice

Jack Doyle of the Indianapolis Colts ploughs through to scores a touchdown

A blizzard descends on the action

The weather outside was frightful

Adam Vinatier of the Indianapolis Colts boots a field goal

And still the fans kept cheering