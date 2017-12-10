The Carolina Panthers ensured their play-offs ambitions remained on track with an entertaining 31-24 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

Running back Jonathan Stewart ran in a hat-trick of touchdowns for 103 yards, which included a wonderful 60-yard score in the first quarter, to help the Panthers go level with the New Orleans Saints at the top of NFC South with a record of 9-4.

Cam Newton rushed for 70 yards and threw for 137 yards in an all-round performance from the Panthers quarterback as Devin Funchess also found the end-zone and Graham Gano kicked a field-goal

Case Keenum threw two touchdowns for 280 yards in a losing cause for the visitors, including a 52-yard pass for wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Kai Forbath kicked three field-goals from four attempts but the Vikings suffered defeat for the first time in nine matches.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the battle of the AFC West divisional clash with a 26-15 success over the Oakland Raiders.

Both franchises began the match with 6-6 records but the Chiefs looked on course for a shutout victory when they were 26-0 ahead with nine minutes remaining, thanks to four field-goals from Harrison Butker and scores Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West (above).

However, the Raiders fought back with Marshawn Lynch running home and Jared Cook finding the end-zone followed by a two-point play to reduce the gap to 11 points but Andy Reid's side held on.

The Cleveland Browns were denied their first victory of the season after the Green Bay Packers fought back from 21-7 down to win 27-21 in overtime.

The Browns, who now have a 0-13 record, fell behind to Jamaal Williams' early score but responded when DeShone Kizer found Josh Gordon for his first touchdown since 2013.

Rookie quarterback Kizer threw two touchdowns to give the hosts hope but Williams ran in another score and Davante Adams' touchdown with just over two minutes left to force overtime - with Brett Hundley finding Adams once more to complete the stunning comeback win.

A 20-point final quarter helped the Dallas Cowboys overcome divisional rivals New York Giants in a 30-10 victory.

With the scores locked at 10-10 at the end of the third quarter, Dak Prescott rose to the occasion and found Jason Witten and Rod Smith for a combined 101 yards to put Dallas in front before Smith ran 15 yards for his second score.

The Detroit Lions almost squandered a 14-point final-quarter lead as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-21 thanks to Matt Prater's 46-yard field-goal 20 seconds from time.

The Chicago Bears eased past the Cincinnati Bengals in a 33-7 success, while the San Francisco 49ers were 26-16 victors against the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in a 13-7 overtime victory.