Last season's beaten Super Bowl finalists the Atlanta Falcons made a winning start to the new campaign with a 23-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Matt Ryan proved to be the difference at Soldier Field as he threw for 321 yards, including a match-clinching 88-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper in the final quarter.

Matt Bryant kicked three field goals, with Devonta Freeman also running in a five-yard score for the visitors, while touchdowns from Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen and a Connor Barth field goal were in vain for the Bears.

The Baltimore Ravens were in dominant form as a defensive master-class helped them to a 20-0 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked five times, two of those to Terrell Suggs, as the Ravens produced a shut-out to send a daunting message to the rest of the league.

Justin Tucker kicked Baltimore into a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Joe Flacco found Jeremy Maclin for a 48-yard touchdown, with Terrance West running in to extend their advantage to 17-0 at half-time.

Tucker rounded off the scoring in the third quarter with another field goal as Dalton suffered a terrible night with four interceptions and one fumble.

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns passes as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-18.

Jesse James was the recipient for both scores to help 'Big Ben' get the better of opposite number DeShone Kizer - making his NFL debut - and record 263 passing yards.

Anthony Chickillo gave the Steelers the perfect start with a blocked punt recovery in the end zone, but Kizer ran in from one yard to level the scores in the first quarter.

James' two scores book-ended a Zane Gonzalez kick for the Browns to give Pittsburgh a 21-10 lead before Kizer made his first touchdown pass with just over three minutes left. But despite a two-point conversion, it proved too late.

Calais Campbell made four sacks as he helped the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 29-7 success over the Houston Texas, while Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes in a 30-17 victory for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Redskins.

Matthew Stafford was in imperious form with four touchdown passes for 292 yards to guide the Detroit Lions to a 35-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Oakland Raiders overcame Tennessee Titans 26-16 and the Buffalo Bills were 21-12 winners over the New York Jets.