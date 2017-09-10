FINAL: The @AtlantaFalcons get the WIN in Chicago! #ATLvsCHI #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/8xwOZWaUm0— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017
Last season's beaten Super Bowl finalists the Atlanta Falcons made a winning start to the new campaign with a 23-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Quarterback Matt Ryan proved to be the difference at Soldier Field as he threw for 321 yards, including a match-clinching 88-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper in the final quarter.
Matt Bryant kicked three field goals, with Devonta Freeman also running in a five-yard score for the visitors, while touchdowns from Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen and a Connor Barth field goal were in vain for the Bears.
The Baltimore Ravens were in dominant form as a defensive master-class helped them to a 20-0 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked five times, two of those to Terrell Suggs, as the Ravens produced a shut-out to send a daunting message to the rest of the league.
Justin Tucker kicked Baltimore into a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Joe Flacco found Jeremy Maclin for a 48-yard touchdown, with Terrance West running in to extend their advantage to 17-0 at half-time.
Tucker rounded off the scoring in the third quarter with another field goal as Dalton suffered a terrible night with four interceptions and one fumble.
FINAL: The @steelers get the WIN in Cleveland! #PITvsCLE #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/FH5ztcGe4K— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017
Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns passes as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-18.
Jesse James was the recipient for both scores to help 'Big Ben' get the better of opposite number DeShone Kizer - making his NFL debut - and record 263 passing yards.
Anthony Chickillo gave the Steelers the perfect start with a blocked punt recovery in the end zone, but Kizer ran in from one yard to level the scores in the first quarter.
James' two scores book-ended a Zane Gonzalez kick for the Browns to give Pittsburgh a 21-10 lead before Kizer made his first touchdown pass with just over three minutes left. But despite a two-point conversion, it proved too late.
FINAL: The @RAIDERS WIN! #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/SIcfupFtFl— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017
Calais Campbell made four sacks as he helped the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 29-7 success over the Houston Texas, while Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes in a 30-17 victory for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Redskins.
Matthew Stafford was in imperious form with four touchdown passes for 292 yards to guide the Detroit Lions to a 35-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Oakland Raiders overcame Tennessee Titans 26-16 and the Buffalo Bills were 21-12 winners over the New York Jets.