The Kansas City Chiefs racked up 21 fourth-quarter points to topple last season's champions 42-27 the New England Patriots as the new NFL season got underway.

Quarterback Alex Smith was among the standout performers for the Chiefs, completing 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards, scoring four touchdowns in the process.

But it may be rookie Kareem Hunt who ends up taking the headlines.

After his first carry resulted in a fumble, the 22-year-old running back chalked up 148 rushing yards on the ground and scored a touchdown, while also punching two more in from the arm of Smith.

Tom Brady, who was in imperious form last year, was slow to get going, completing only 16 of 36 for 267 yards, while the Patriots top rusher was Mike Gillislee, now in his fifth season, who rushed for 45 yards and three touchdowns.

Both sides went into half-time in with a chance of opening their account with a win, as the Patriots held a slender 17-14 lead.

But three unanswered touchdowns for the Chiefs in the last quarter made the difference as they ended up 15-point winners at Foxborough.