Caroline Wozniacki secured her first grand slam title as she saw off Simona Halep in three sets to win the 2018 Australian Open crown in Melbourne.

The Dane, who had lost in her two previous grand slam final appearances, took the first set 7-6 (7/2) but Halep hit back to win the second 6-3.

The pair, who were also vying for the world number one ranking, traded breaks of serve in the decisive set before Wozniacki prevailed 6-4.

Wozniacki looked to have the upper hand in the third set when she broke for 2-0 and 3-1 but again she looked nervy when in front and back came Halep to draw level and then move a break in front.

At that moment Wozniacki called for the trainer for treatment to her left knee and it proved the turning point.

She broke back before forcing Halep to serve to stay in the match.

A sublime point brought up championship point for the Dane and she collapsed to the court when Halep netted.

The new Melbourne champion, who was presented with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy by Billie Jean King, said: "I'm just taking a second here to hug Daphne.

"This is a very emotional moment. It's been an incredible two weeks.

"I want to congratulate Simona. I know today is a tough day. It was an incredible match, an incredible fight - I'm sorry.

"I want to thank my team, my dad. You've stood by me every step of the way.

"Thank you everyone for coming out today, it's been a special moment."