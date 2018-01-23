Top seed Rafael Nadal has retired hurt in his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic, who led 2-0 in the deciding set.

Cilic will now play Kyle Edmund in the semi-finals of the Australian Open after Nadal retired with a hip problem.

The world number one looked to be on his way to yet another grand slam semi-final when he moved two sets to one in front but he called for the trainer after going a break down in the fourth set.

Nadal took a medical time-out but was clearly hampered in his movement and, after limping around the court for two games at the start of the fifth set, he headed to the net to shake hands.

The 3-6 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 6-2 2-0 victory gave Cilic a first victory over Nadal since 2009 and sent him through to his first Australian Open semi-final since defeat by Andy Murray in 2010.